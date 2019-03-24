Curling: Muirhead targets another Olympic medal on road to recovery

Team Muirhead won bronze in Sochi in 2014

Eve Muirhead says she has to be "better than before" to realise her dream of making it on to another Olympic podium.

The Scottish curler, who won bronze in Sochi in 2014, has been fighting to get back to full fitness following hip surgery.

After missing out on the World event this week, Muirhead, 28, has targeted next year's games in Beijing.

"I want to be the best in Scotland ,and the best in the world again, I'll do all it takes to do that. " she said.

"The Olympic Games are always a goal of mine. Having been at three already and medalled at one, I really want to get back to another one and get my way up that podium and do better than last time."

Muirhead's rink missed out on the Worlds in Denmark after losing to Sophie Jackson's rink last month at the Scottish championships.

Team Jackson were initially overlooked to go to the Worlds as they had committed to competing in the Winter University Games, but the ruling was eventually overturned.

"Yes there was a little bit of controversy but all we did as team Muirhead was we went to the Scottish championships and we competed and we lost the final; and that was it," said Murihead.

"Whatever went on behind the scenes, we did not know that there was the possibility of us going to the world championships and there was a decision made, as I say I just sat back and let the powers to be sort all of that out.

"I firmly believe I lost the Scottish championships and didn't deserve to go to the world championships."

Jackson's rink failed to make it to a medal in Denmark this week, after losing seven out of their 11 matches.

"For me being at home I'm not going to lie it's very difficult, especially when I've been there for several years and I'm not there," added Muirhead.

"I'm sure they would have wanted a few more wins out of there but as I say it's the experience at this stage that you need to make sure you soak as much of that up as you can, and hopefully Sophie and the rest of the girls are doing that."