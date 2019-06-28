GB Olympic and Paralympic winter sports teams get funding boost for Beijing 2022

Jennifer Kehoe and Menna Fitzpatrick won four medals at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games

Britain's snowsport, Para-snowsport and wheelchair curling teams have all received a funding boost for the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

In preparation for the Beijing Games, GB Ski and Snowboard, which won two medals in 2018, has been awarded an extra £1.293m by funding body UK Sport.

Wheelchair curling receives £937,000 and GB Para-ski and Snowboard has been awarded £748,000.

The extra ski and snowboard money will target ski big air, a 2022 debut event.

It is also aimed at competitors in half pipe and snowboard cross.

Bronze medals for Izzy Atkin in freestyle skiing and Billy Morgan in snowboard big air at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games made ski and snowboard one of the few disciplines to reach its medal target.

At the 2018 Winter Paralympics, Jennifer Kehoe and Menna Fitzpatrick won four medals in visually impaired skiing and the success continued at the 2019 Para Alpine World Championships, where Britain picked up nine medals. The extra money will target alpine, snowboard and nordic skiing programmes.

Chelsea Warr, director of performance at UK Sport, said recent successes had demonstrated "increasing potential as we move towards Beijing" and that there were "some compelling cases for additional investment".