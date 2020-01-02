Elise Christie: Speed skater takes social media break to improve mental health

Christie finished 2019 ranked 30th in the world

British short track speed skater Elise Christie is taking a break from social media to improve her mental health.

The 29-year-old, who won three world titles in 2017, revealed in April that she had spent two years on antidepressants and had self-harmed.

"I messed up [last] year so much. I let the depression and anxiety turn me into something I wasn't more times than I'd have liked," she wrote on Instagram.

"I'm going to take a break from social media for a while."

Christie has said that depression and anxiety have previously made it hard to lead a normal life.

"I want to be better than this and I want to come back a better person, and make amends with anyone I've upset," she said.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'It's OK to feel like that' - Christie opens up about anxiety and depression

"I'm really not happy with who I am at the moment, and my poor mental health is getting the best of me and affecting my behaviours.

"I'm not sure how I spiralled so far away from my true self last year, but I'm having some time out to figure it out and get happier again!"

Christie added that her management would take over her social media output to keep fans updated with her schedule.

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by any issues raised in this story, help and support is available at BBC Action Line.