Winter Youth Olympics 2020: How to follow live coverage and highlights on the BBC

Lausanne 2020 president Virginie Faivre, right, lights the Olympic flame in the countdown to the Winter Youth Olympics

2020 Winter Youth Olympics on the BBC Date: 9-22 January Hosts: Lausanne, Switzerland Coverage: Watch live on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

The 2020 Winter Youth Olympics will bring together the world's brightest young talent on snow and ice to compete in Lausanne, Switzerland this January.

Team GB's 28-strong squad will take part in 11 of the 16 disciplines, with freestyle skier Kirsty Muir providing one of the biggest medal hopes after she picked up two podium finishes at the Freestyle Junior World Ski Championships.

The team also includes Sam Bolton, who will become the first Briton to compete in an Olympic ski jumping event since Salt Lake City 17 years ago, and Jamie Rankin, the son of Janice Rankin, part of GB's 2002 gold medal-winning curling team.

You can watch extensive live coverage and highlights from Lausanne 2020 on the BBC Sport website and app and via the BBC iPlayer, where you will also be able to catch up on the action.

Schedule and BBC coverage times

All times are GMT and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for changes to the schedule that may occur.

Thursday 9 January

18:55-2030: Opening ceremony

Friday 10 January

09:00-18:35: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage

Saturday 11 January

08:00-09:00: Highlights

09:00-18:35: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage

Sunday 12 January

08:00-09:00: Highlights

09:00-18:40: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage

Monday 13 January

08:00-09:00: Highlights

09:00-18:45: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage

Tuesday 14 January

07:30-08:30: Highlights

08:30-18:45: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage

Wednesday 15 January

08:00-09:00: Highlights

09:00-18:45: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage

Thursday 16 January

10:00-11:00: Highlights

11:00-13:30: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage

Friday 17 January

15:00-16:00: Highlights

16:00-18:00: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage

19:00-21:00: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage

Saturday 18 January

07:30-08:30: Highlights

08:30-21:00: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage

Sunday 19 January

07:30-0830: Highlights

08:30-2100: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage

Monday 20 January

07:30-08:30: Highlights

08:30-21:00: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage

Tuesday 21 January

07:30-08:30: Highlights

08:30-21:00: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage

Wednesday 22 January

08:00-09:00: Highlights

09:00-18:00: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage

18:00-18:45: Closing ceremony

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.