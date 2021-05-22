Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds hope to be selected for Team GB at the Winter Olympics

Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat secured Scotland's first World Curling mixed doubles title with a tense 9-7 win over Norway in Aberdeen.

While it was Dodds' debut, Mouat completed a full set of world medals having won bronze in 2018 and silver earlier this year as men's skip.

The Scots had already secured Great Britain a place at the Winter Olympics in Beijing through the round robin.

"This has just been an incredible season," Mouat said.

"It's the most bizarre season we've ever had, but we've built something pretty good out of it and I've had a lot of success the last two months. That was such a tough game, we were maybe scrappy for a wee while, but we both felt like we could win it."

The final against Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien ended in dramatic style, on a measure, as Scotland won their first medal of any colour at the mixed event and the first title in any Olympic curling discipline for eight years.

It means Mouat has won every men's and mixed doubles tournament he has contested on Scottish ice since the beginning of 2020.

For Dodds, it was a case of shrugging off the disappointment of failing to reach the play-offs at the World Women's Championship as part of Eve Muirhead's rink in Canada.

"I'm just in shock just now," she said. "I can't believe it. We knew that was going to be a really close final. They're a really great team, so we knew it would go down to the wire.

"She was so close to making that last shot, but luckily it was us that came out winning."

Dodds realised that selection for Team GB was not guaranteed but added: "Obviously, it will come down to selectors, but it puts us in a really strong position for it."