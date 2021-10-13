Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Bruce Mouat and his men's team will make their Winter Olympics debut in Beijing in February

Bruce Mouat will make history at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing when he leads the Great Britain men's curling team and joins fellow Scot Jennifer Dodds in the mixed doubles.

The 27-year-old will be the first British curler to compete in two events at an Olympics.

Mouat joins Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan in the men's Team GB line-up, with Ross Whyte as alternate.

Mouat and Dodds won the mixed doubles world title for Scotland in May.

All six competitors are making their Winter Olympics debut, with the Games running from 4-20 February.

After Eve Muirhead's rink finished a disappointing eighth at the World Championship in May, the women's team need a top-three finish at a qualifying event in December to secure their place in Beijing.

Mouat's rink has been together since 2017 and are third in the world, having won World Championship silver and Grand Slam gold for Scotland this year.

"I'm absolutely delighted to finally get the news that we're going to be heading to Beijing," said Mouat.

"We're obviously going to aim really high when we're there and we're hoping to come home with some medals.

"In terms of the mixed doubles it's all the more exciting to be able to play in both events. To be the first British Olympian to do so makes it even better. It's something I will cherish."

The curling mixed doubles event was added to the Olympic programme in Pyeongchang in 2018, but a British pairing did not qualify.

Dodds, who turned 30 earlier this month, said: "To be selected for my first Olympics means so much. It's obviously something we've been striving towards for years.

"It means a lot to be in the team with Bruce as well. We've known each other for so long. We started at the same club, so sharing this moment together is something really special."