British Figure Skating Championships: How to watch live on the BBC
Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics
|2021 British Figure Skating Championships
|Venue: Ice Sheffield Dates: 4-5 December
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
The British Figure Skating Championships take place in Sheffield this week and there is live coverage on the BBC on Saturday and Sunday.
With a place in the Great Britain Winter Olympic team still to be confirmed, ice dance stars Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson will look to put on a good show.
The three-time national champions secured Britain a quota place for February's Beijing Games with a seventh-place finish at the World Championships in June.
Lilah will compete against her younger sister Sasha, who dances with George Waddell, among other duos.
Four-time British champion Natasha McKay, who also clinched a quota place for Team GB, will defend her senior women's title against former winners Danielle Harrison and Karly Robertson.
In the senior men's group, Peter James Hallam and Graham Newberry return after winning gold and silver respectively in 2020, with Edward Appleby competing in both senior and junior categories this year.
As well as live coverage on the BBC, the competition will be available in full on catch-up.
Senior qualifiers
|Senior women
|Senior men
|Bethan WhitemanBethany PowellDanielle HarrisonEleanor HayesKarly RobertsonKristen SpoursNatasha McKayNina PoveyRebecca GillespieVictoria McMahon
|Edward ApplebyElliot ThompsonGraham NewberryPeter James Hallam
|Senior Pairs
|Senior Ice Dance
|Anastastia Vaipan Law / Luke DigbyLydia Smart / Harry MattickZoe Jones / Christopher Boyadji
|Brienne Reher /Christopher BlandCharlotte Man / Toby PalmerEleanor Hirst / Anthony CurrieLilah Fear / Lewis GibsonSasha Fear / George Waddell
How to watch
All times are GMT and are subject to change.
Saturday, 4 December
Short Programme
12:55-15:20 GMT - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Ice Dance
16:40-17:45 GMT - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 5 December
Free Programme
14:15-18:45 GMT - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Short and free programmes, figure skating and ice dance - the definitions
Competitors take part in a short and free programme in each event. The short programme is more technical and requires the performance of certain selected moves.
The free programme allows more flexibility to showcase creative strengths within a longer routine.
The scores of both routines are combined to give competitors an overall result.
Ice dance features couples skating to contemporary music and having to stay within two arms' lengths and perform complicated - often synchronised - moves. There are no jumps in ice dance.
Marks are deducted for falls, interruptions, failing to synchronise with the music and creativity.
Pairs, by contrast, are choreographed to classical music and judged on the skaters' ability to perform lifts, side-by-side jumps and throws.
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.