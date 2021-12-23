Winter Olympics: Eve Muirhead's rink confirmed as Team GB women's curlers

Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith
Eve Muirhead's rink won the round robin qualifying event in the Netherlands

Eve Muirhead's European Championship-winning Scotland rink have been confirmed as Team GB's female curlers for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith join the skip.

It will be a fourth Games for Olympic bronze medallist Muirhead.

Debutant Dodds will make history as one of the first players to represent Team GB at two curling events at the same Games. She also goes in the mixed doubles with compatriot Bruce Mouat.

Mouat, who also skipped a European Championship win for Scotland, leads Team GB's men in Beijing with Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan Jr and alternate Ross Whyte also travelling to China.

"It means a huge amount to be going to my fourth Olympics," said Muirhead. This one is extra special in terms of going with four girls who have never competed in an Olympic Games before.

"It makes me very proud of them to have got this far and to have proven that they are capable of having Great Britain on their back playing against some of the world's best."

