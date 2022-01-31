Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

BBC Sport's presenters will be joined by a host of Winter Olympic experts throughout the Games

The 24th Winter Olympics take place in Beijing, China from 4-20 February and BBC Sport has comprehensive coverage.

There will be more than 300 hours of live coverage on BBC One and BBC Two, plus a second live stream on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and online.

There will also be daily highlights programmes on BBC Two and BBC Three.

The BBC Sport website and app will also have video highlights, on-demand clips, live text and reports, while Radio 5 Live will cover all the big moments.

The sporting programme includes a record 109 events over 15 disciplines in seven sports and Team GB's 50 athletes are hoping to secure a record number of medals.

Times, channels and platforms

All times listed are GMT (Beijing is eight hours ahead). Event start times are subject to change and the BBC is not responsible for any that may be made. Also, coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.

Wednesday 2 February

12:00-14:05 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Thursday 3 February

01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Friday 4 February

Live coverage

00:30-07:30 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Opening ceremony

11:30-14:15 - BBC One

Highlights

19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two

Saturday 5 February - day one

Live coverage

00:25-06:00 - BBC One (BBC One NI - 00:55-06:00)

01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

01:00-12:20 - BBC Red Button

06:00-10:00 - BBC Two

10:00-11:45 - BBC One

11:45-16:30 - BBC Two

Highlights

16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

14:30-17:20 & 19:30-01:00 - BBC Red Button

19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two

20:00-21:00 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three

Sunday 6 February - day two

Live coverage

00:40-06:00 - BBC One

01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

06:00-12:15 - BBC Two

12:15-15:05 - BBC One

15:05-17:00 - BBC Two

Highlights

16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two

21:30-22:30 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three

Monday 7 January - day three

Live coverage

23:55-06:00 - BBC One

01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

06:00-09:15 - BBC Two

09:15-13:00 - BBC One

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

Highlights

16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two

20:00-20:55 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three

Tuesday 8 January - day four

Live coverage

00:00-06:00 - BBC One

01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

06:00-09:15 - BBC Two

09:15-13:00 - BBC One

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

Highlights

16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two

20:00-20:55 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three

Wednesday 9 January - day five

Live coverage

00:00-06:00 - BBC One

01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

06:00-09:15 - BBC Two

09:15-13:00 - BBC One

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

Highlights

16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two

20:00-20:55 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three

Thursday 10 January - day six

Live coverage

00:00-06:00 - BBC One

01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

06:00-09:15 - BBC Two

09:15-13:00 - BBC One

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

Highlights

16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two

20:00-20:55 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three

Friday 11 January - day seven

Live coverage

00:00-06:00 - BBC One

01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

06:00-09:15 - BBC Two

09:15-13:00 - BBC One

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

Highlights

16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two

20:00-20:55 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three

Saturday 12 January - day eight

Live coverage

00:00-06:00 - BBC One

01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

06:00-10:00 - BBC Two

10:00-12:00 - BBC One

12:00-17:00 - BBC Two

Highlights

16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two

20:00-21:00 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three

Sunday 13 January - day nine

Live coverage

00:15-06:00 - BBC One

01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

06:00-12:15 - BBC Two

12:15-16:45 - BBC One

Highlights

16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two

20:00-21:00 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three

Monday 14 January - day 10

Live coverage

00:20-04:00 - BBC Two

01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

04:00-06:00 - BBC One

06:00-09:15 - BBC Two

09:15-13:00 - BBC One

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

Highlights

16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two

20:00-20:55 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three

Tuesday 15 January - day 11

Live coverage

00:00-06:00 - BBC One

01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

06:00-09:15 - BBC Two

09:15-13:00 - BBC One

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

Highlights

16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two

20:00-20:55 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three

Wednesday 16 January - day 12

Live coverage

00:00-06:00 - BBC One

01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

06:00-09:15 - BBC Two

09:15-13:00 - BBC One

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

Highlights

16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two

20:00-20:55 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three

Thursday 17 January - day 13

Live coverage

00:00-06:00 - BBC One

01:00-15:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

06:00-09:15 - BBC Two

09:15-13:00 - BBC One

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

Highlights

15:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two

20:00-20:55 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three

Friday 18 January - day 14

Live coverage

00:00-06:00 - BBC One

01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

06:00-09:15 - BBC Two

09:15-13:00 - BBC One

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

Highlights

16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two

20:00-20:55 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three

Saturday 19 January - day 15

Live coverage

00:00-06:00 - BBC One

01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

06:00-10:00 - BBC Two

10:00-12:00 - BBC One

12:00-13:15 - BBC Two

13:15-16:30 - BBC One

Highlights

16:00-01:00 -BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two

20:00-21:00 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three

Sunday 20 January - day 16

Live coverage

00:00-06:00 - BBC One

01:00-12:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

06:00-11:15 - BBC Two

Winter Olympics review

11:15-12:00 - BBC One

Closing ceremony

12:00-14:30 - BBC One

Highlights

19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.

BBC Sport's platforms

You can view BBC Sport output on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app.

You listen to our radio sports programming as well as podcasts on BBC Sounds.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.