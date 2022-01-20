Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Marcus Wyatt was inspired to change from American football to skeleton after watching Lizzie Yarnold win her first gold medal in 2014

Marcus Wyatt says he is confident he can win a skeleton medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 30-year-old from Devon won a silver medal at the test event on the Beijing Olympic track in October.

"To know I've performed and been medal-worthy on the Olympic track is massive," he told BBC South West.

"Ultimately, the Games are going to be pretty much the same people, there shouldn't be too much difference, so it's a huge confidence boost."

Wyatt is one of three British debutants in their four-strong skeleton team, which also includes 2018 bronze medallist Laura Deas.

Team GB has a rich history in the event, which returned to the Olympic programme in 2002, winning nine medals, including three golds.

In 2018, Lizzy Yarnold won her second successive gold ahead of Deas, while Dominic Parsons got a first men's medal in the modern era when he won bronze.

"To have already performed on that track and to have clicked with it is massive," added Wyatt, who also won a bronze at the World Cup meeting at Sigulda in Latvia in November.

"I feel that when I go back, it's a case of I'm not starting fresh, I'm just trying to pick up where I left off, and if I can get even better, then that's the goal.

"I'm going there with Laura who's an Olympic medallist, I've trained with Lizzie and Dom and been involved with Amy (Williams, 2010 gold medallist) and the other medallists so to have their expertise from the previous seven years has been invaluable."