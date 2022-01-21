Andrew Musgrave's best World Cup performance this season was fourth

Andrew Musgrave says he has a "solid" chance of winning an Winter Olympics medal after being one of five Scots included in the 21-strong Great Britain ski and snowboard squad for Beijing.

Musgrave and fellow cross-country skier Andrew Young will be appearing in their fourth Games next month.

Charlie Guest and Alex Tilley will take part in the Alpine ski event and Kirsty Muir in ski slopestyle and big air.

"I am definitely one of the guys with a shot of making it," Musgrave says.

The 31-year-old finished seventh in the skiathlon at the 2018 Games, the best-ever finish by a British athlete in cross-country skiing, but is "confident" of a better finish in China.

"I know that, if that is going to happen, I am going to have to have a ridiculously good day, everything is going to have to be 100%, but at the same time there is a possibility," he tells BBC Scotland.

"I feel like four years ago I was a good skier and if I had a super good day then I would have been able to contend for a medal. What I feel the difference is now from four years ago is that I am at a more stable level, I compete better."

Musgrave admits there are three of four competitors ahead of the rest and he is in the bunch just behind.

"My best World Cup performance this year is a fourth place and I feel like I haven't peaked my form earlier in the season, so I should be in better shape when we get to the Games so I definitely feel like there is a solid chance of me being up there," he says.

Musgrave, who relocated from Aberdeenshire to Norway 13 years ago, also reflected on the significance of his landmark performance in 2018.

"I think it was definitely good to show that Britain are not just these sort of people that rock up and aren't there to compete - we are actually up at the top of the sport," he adds.

Meanwhile, aged 17, Muir is the youngest member of the British squad heading to Beijing.