Latest standings
|1
|Italy
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Canada
|4
|3
|1
|2
|Great Britain
|4
|3
|1
|4
|Sweden
|5
|3
|2
|5
|People's Republic of China
|4
|2
|2
|5
|Czech Republic
|4
|2
|2
|5
|United States of America
|4
|2
|2
|8
|Norway
|4
|1
|3
|8
|Switzerland
|4
|1
|3
|10
|Australia
|5
|0
|5
|Australia
|v
|Norway
|Switzerland
|v
|Sweden
|Czech Republic
|2-10
|Italy
|China
|6-8
|Canada
|Great Britain
|9-8
|Australia
|Sweden
|7-8
|United States of America
|Sweden
|7-6
|Australia
|Canada
|7-5
|Switzerland
|Italy
|11-8
|Norway
|Norway
|6-7
|Canada
|Switzerland
|8-7
|Great Britain
|China
|6-7
|Sweden
|Czech Republic
|8-2
|Australia
|Italy
|8-7
|Switzerland
|United States of America
|6-11
|Norway
|Australia
|5-6
|China
|Sweden
|7-4
|Czech Republic
|United States of America
|4-8
|Italy
|Great Britain
|6-4
|Canada
|Sweden
|5-9
|Great Britain
|Australia
|5-9
|United States of America
|Norway
|6-7
|Czech Republic
|China
|7-6
|Switzerland