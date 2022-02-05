Winter Olympics: Biathlon - Mixed 4x6km Relay Results
|Rank
|Country
|Total Penalties
|Time
|Time Behind
|1
|Norway
|3+13
|1:06:45.6
|2
|France
|3+11
|1:06:46.5
|+0.9
|3
|ROC
|1+13
|1:06:47.1
|+1.5
|4
|Sweden
|0+13
|1:07:26.6
|+41.0
|5
|Germany
|2+18
|1:07:51.1
|+1:05.5
|6
|Belarus
|2+14
|1:08:00.2
|+1:14.6
|7
|United States
|1+12
|1:08:58.3
|+2:12.7
|8
|Switzerland
|2+11
|1:09:06.0
|+2:20.4
|9
|Italy
|2+14
|1:09:25.3
|+2:39.7
|10
|Austria
|2+13
|1:09:44.2
|+2:58.6
|11
|Finland
|1+12
|1:10:06.7
|+3:21.1
|12
|Czech Republic
|3+17
|1:10:20.2
|+3:34.6
|13
|Ukraine
|4+15
|1:10:21.7
|+3:36.1
|14
|Canada
|3+17
|1:11:12.4
|+4:26.8
|15
|China
|0+12
|1:11:28.1
|+4:42.5
|16
|Estonia
|1+14
|1:11:56.5
|+5:10.9
|17
|Slovakia
|9+13
|LAP
|LAP
|18
|Japan
|3+11
|LAP
|LAP
|19
|Bulgaria
|3+9
|LAP
|LAP
|20
|Slovenia
|4+10
|LAP
|LAP