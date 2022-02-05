Winter Olympics: Biathlon - Mixed 4x6km Relay Results

RankCountryTotal PenaltiesTimeTime Behind
1Norway3+131:06:45.6
2France3+111:06:46.5+0.9
3ROC1+131:06:47.1+1.5
4Sweden0+131:07:26.6+41.0
5Germany2+181:07:51.1+1:05.5
6Belarus2+141:08:00.2+1:14.6
7United States 1+121:08:58.3+2:12.7
8Switzerland2+111:09:06.0+2:20.4
9Italy2+141:09:25.3+2:39.7
10Austria2+131:09:44.2+2:58.6
11Finland1+121:10:06.7+3:21.1
12Czech Republic3+171:10:20.2+3:34.6
13Ukraine4+151:10:21.7+3:36.1
14Canada3+171:11:12.4+4:26.8
15China0+121:11:28.1+4:42.5
16Estonia1+141:11:56.5+5:10.9
17Slovakia9+13LAPLAP
18Japan3+11LAPLAP
19Bulgaria3+9LAPLAP
20Slovenia4+10LAPLAP

