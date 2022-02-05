24th Winter Olympic Games Hosts: Beijing, China Dates : 4-20 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app

Farrell Treacy says he went for the line a lap early in his 1,000m heat on a day of "heartbreak" for British short-track speed skaters at Beijing 2022.

His brother Niall had crashed out on the back straight in the previous heat and, in the women's 500m, Kathryn Thomson fell in the first lap.

"I swear I heard a bell and I went to the line a lap early, which is obviously excruciating in the position I was in," he told BBC Sport.

"A big mistake."

He added: "I don't know if there was a noise, I just assumed there was a lap to go in my head.

"It was like this was the last corner and then really late when I was lunging for the line, I heard the bell then and I was like 'oh my God, what's happened?'

"It's my fault. I've never done this before so it's not a great time to do it, at the Olympic Games."

The 26-year-old will have a chance to put it behind him when he goes again in the 1500m, but younger brother Niall's Olympic debut ends here.

"Going on the ice meant I became an Olympian, which is something I have always dreamed of," Niall, 21, said.

"Unfortunately it didn't play out the way I planned it to. Last-lap heartbreak there, but I proved to myself that we should be here, we're in the mix with the world's best. It was a shame about that little mistake at the end."

Short-track has dished up a series of disappointments for Team GB in recent Olympics, with Elise Christie notoriously missing out on medal chances through disqualifications and crashes in 2014 and 2018.

And Thomson was left emotional after her 500m heat, where she seemed to be clipped by Polish skater Patrycja Maliszewska on the first lap.

"I'm quite frustrated - to be taken down in the first half lap is quite disappointing but I've got two more distances so I'm just going to reset and refocus for them," said the 26-year-old Scot, who still has the 1,000m and 1500m to come.

"I haven't watched it back yet but it felt like the Polish girl pushed my leg down, I don't think it was intentional."