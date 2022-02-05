Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Kamila Valieva's performance in the team event on Sunday scored 16 points more than the next best skater

24th Winter Olympic Games Hosts: Beijing, China Dates : 4-20 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app

Only the fluffy pink toy she was hugging while being interviewed after another record-breaking performance gave away that Russian figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva is just 15.

Beijing 2022 got its first glimpse of the hot favourite for the women's individual gold when she performed a stunning short program in Sunday's team event.

Her 90.18 score was just shy of her own world record, but is an Olympic record.

And that is before she unleashes the quads that have got everybody talking.

Quad jumps - featuring four rotations of the body mid-air - are still rare in women's figure skating and no woman has landed one at an Olympics.

She has three of them in her long program.

So, who is this teen sensation and what can we look forward to seeing at these Games?

Setting records from day one

At 15, you don't get 231,000 Instagram followers unless you're doing something special.

The high-scoring quads, coupled with a grace and elegance on her mesmerising spins, are how she has broken world records several times since making her senior debut last year.

Oh, and that debut at the CS Finlandia Trophy in October.... also a world record score.

She was too young to compete in last year's World Championships but at the Europeans last month she became the first woman to score more than 90 points in the short program, setting a world record of 90.45 on her way to the title.

She is skating the routine in memory of her grandma, who died in 2019, and it is set to In Memoriam by Russian composer Kirill Richter.

"I had so much energy going into the end of this short program," she said after Sunday's performance which helped put Russian Olympic Committee in the lead in the team event. "I'm skating for my grandmother, so I think it was that feeling that got me."

Olympic champion and BBC commentator Robin Cousins described the routine as "flawless".

"This is how she is," he said. "There is joy in the performance as she's doing it, it's the expression, the extension. There is lift into the air into all of her jumps. The body doesn't waver at all.

"The honesty with which she performs is so lovely. I don't know how they have this sensibility of performance, besides the technical prowess, at this age that is so honest and believable, it is extraordinary.

"It's just another day at the office. What an office to be at."

Her free skate program that features all the quads is set to Ravel's Bolero - pretty much an Olympic skating classic (if you're British anyway) after Torvill & Dean's 1984 ice dance gold.

Russian skating production line

Valieva is the latest in a recent line of young Russian female champions.

The past two Olympic champions were Adelina Sotnikova (17 at the time) and Alina Zagitova (then 15), while 2018 silver medallist Evgenia Medvedeva (18) is also from the country.

And at the Europeans last month it was a clean sweep for Russians, with Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova (both 17) joining Valieva on the podium.

That trio, all trained by the same coach in Eteri Tutberidze, are also tipped to repeat that in Beijing.

"When you watch them you forget their age altogether. What you admire is the complexity of what they perform," Russian ice dancer Nikita Katsalapov told a news conference.

And what about Valieva in particular?

"She is getting better from one performance to the other," he replied.

And in her case, that usually means another record.