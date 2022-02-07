Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Gower was competing in the first of his five events in Beijing

24th Winter Olympic Games Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app

Ireland's Jack Gower finished 31st in the men's downhill at the Winter Olympics in what was the first of his five events in Beijing.

The Olympic debutant and former world junior champion finished 4.92 seconds behind Switzerland's gold medal winner Beat Feuz.

Gower, who switched allegiance from Great Britain to Ireland last year, will compete in the Super G on Tuesday.

Ireland's Tess Arbez crashed out of the women's giant slalom.

Arbez, who finished 38th in the event in Pyeongchang back in 2018, will be in action in the slalom on Wednesday.

Sweden's Sara Hector led after first run with her time of 57.56 seconds which left her 0.30 seconds ahead of Austria's Katharina Truppe with Italy's Federica Brignone a further 0.12 back in third spot going into the second run later on Monday.

Gower, who was among the 36 finishers in the 43-strong downhill field, said he was "disappointed" with his finish.

"I'm lucky I have more events and will try and do a better job in the next few days," added Gower, whose father is a cousin of England cricket great David Gower.

"I'm skiing at a much higher level in Super G and I'm looking forward to that."

Switzerland's Feuz finished 0.10 ahead of France's Johan Clarey with Austria's Matthias Mayer taking the bronze.

Later on Monday Ireland's Elsa Desmond competes in the Women's Singles Luge Run 1 and Run 2, with the times being tallied along with Run 3 and 4 on Tuesday to give an overall total.