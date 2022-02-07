Winter Olympics: Team GB curlers to play for bronze after semi-final loss to Norway
Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics
|24th Winter Olympic Games
|Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app
Great Britain's mixed doubles curling pair missed the chance to guarantee at least a silver medal as they lost 6-5 to Norway in a tense semi-final at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat will instead meet Sweden in the bronze-medal match on Tuesday (06:05 GMT).
The Scottish pair led 4-2 after five ends, but Norway edged home in the last end to set up a final with Italy.
Britain beat Sweden 9-5 when the teams met in the group stage.
"We pushed them as far as we could," Mouat said.
"It will be tough to get over but there is a medal still up for grabs and we are hungry for it."
Mouat and Dodds were playing well and in command, but the match turned in the sixth end when their opponents - Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien - opted to use their powerplay.
A few loose shots - including a difficult takeout attempt from Dodds - left Skaslien the chance to roll in for three and turn the game around.
The Norwegians crucially restricted Britain to one on their own powerplay, when they opted for a more cautious shot to square the match at 5-5 heading into the last.
With the advantage of the final shot, Norway were able to play defensively and draw in a simple last stone to claim victory.
"I am just disappointed at my last three ends," Mouat added. "Jen played amazing all day.
"I am disappointed more about what I have done for the team than myself. It is tough."
Dodds added: "We gave ourselves a chance at the end and that is all we could ask for. We have to regroup- there is still a medal to be won out there."
More from day three of the Winter Olympics:
- Parrot wins controversial gold - three years after cancer diagnosis
- Russian skater Valieva, 15, lands historic quad jump
- Speed skater Wust wins landmark gold
- Feuz beats record-breaking Clarey, 41, to downhill gold
- 'We can say we were at the Covid Olympics and wore a mask in a game'
- Rugby Union Daily: Touch down and find all the latest news and action during the match weeks of the 2022 Six Nations
- 'Was it the greatest ever performance?' Listen to Steven Bunce tell the most extraordinary tales from Winter Olympics gone by
The number of times poor Rhona has to correct him, or point out what is going on is embarrassing.
Jobs for the boys.
Good on him for sustainability.
Fair play to the mixed team, they did really well.
Looking forward to the ladies competition next.
As for the 'experts' taking time out of their miserable lives to post their guff on here.....
So far they've been in a class of their own.