Winter Olympics: Ice Hockey - men's results

From the section Winter Olympics

Preliminary Rounds

Group A
United StatesvChina
CanadavGermany
CanadavUnited States
GermanyvChina
ChinavCanada
United StatesvGermany
Group B
ROC1-0Switzerland
Czech RepublicvDenmark
DenmarkvROC
Czech RepublicvSwitzerland
ROCvCzech Republic
SwitzerlandvDenmark
Group C
SwedenvLatvia
FinlandvSlovakia
SwedenvSlovakia
LatviavFinland
SlovakiavLatvia
FinlandvSweden

Tables

Group A
RankCountryPlayedWonLostGDPoints
1
2
3
4
Group B
RankCountryPlayedWonLostGDPoints
1ROC110+13
2Switzerland101-10
3Czech Republic00000
4Denmark00000
Group C
RankCountryPlayedWonLostGDPoints
1
2
3
4

Top Stories