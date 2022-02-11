Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Izzy Atkin had already withdrawn from big air at the Winter Olympics

Team GB freestyle skier Izzy Atkin has withdrawn from the slopestyle competition, which is scheduled to start on Sunday.

Atkin won Britain's first ever Olympic skiing medal when she took slopestyle bronze in Pyeongchang in 2018.

The 23-year-old also took took silver in the slopestyle at the 2021 X Games but broke her pelvis at the Dew Tour in Colorado in December.

She had already pulled out of the big air competition in Beijing.

The women's slopestyle takes place on 13-14 February and Atkin had expressed optimism over her ability to compete at the Winter Olympics less than a week ago in a post on Instagram. external-link

Atkin's younger sister, Zoe, will make her Olympic debut in the halfpipe on 17-18 February.