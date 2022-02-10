Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Shaun White failed to land his third and final run

Shaun White's glittering snowboarding career came to an end without a medal in Beijing as Japan's Ayumu Hirano finally won Olympic halfpipe gold.

Third time proved the charm for 23-year-old Hirano, who won silver at the past two Games, as a 96.00 score on his final run landed him top spot.

Australia's Scotty James won silver with 92.50, while Switzerland's Jan Scherrer's 87.25 earned him bronze.

Three-time champion White, 35, was fourth at his fifth and final Olympics.

"This is it for me," said the American. "Snowboarding, thank you. It's been the love of my life.

"I'm so thankful to be here and so proud of Ayumu and Scotty and Jan, incredible riders.

"I feel it for Scotty. I know he's happy with second but I know he wanted gold and to watch Ayumu just crush it, that was the run of a lifetime for him and to nail it, I'm so proud for him."

Emotional White bids farewell to Olympics

Friday's final at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou marked the end of an era for the sport as White brought the curtains down on a career that has also heralded 13 snowboarding X-Games titles.

Nicknamed the 'Flying Tomato' courtesy of his flowing red hair at his first Games in Turin in 2006, White became snowboarding's first three-time Olympic champion in Pyeongchang four years ago.

With a huge crowd of team members, officials and volunteers gathered to watch in China, he landed his first two runs in the final, scoring a best of 85.00, but could not propel himself into the medals on his third, a fall ending his career in a manner nobody wanted.

He removed his helmet and soaked in the acclaim and applause as he slid down the rest of the pipe, visibly emotional as he was embraced by Scherrer at the bottom.

"It's been a journey, I'm just so happy, and thank you all from the bottom of my heart," he said.

"A lot of emotions are hitting me right now, the cheering from the crowd, some kind words from my fellow competitors at the bottom, I'm so happy.

"It's been a journey. I can't wait to see where this sport goes."

Hirano makes triple cork history

Ayumu Hirano won gold after successive silvers at the last two Olympics

In a final that went down to the wire, Hirano became the first boarder to land the hallowed triple cork at the Olympics - a 1,440 degree spin on the horizontal axis whilst corkscrewing the rotation, meaning the head dips under the board three times.

But the remainder of the first of his three runs was unclean, as was James', leaving them ninth and 10th respectively after the opener.

Hirano again landed the triple cork on a clean second run, but the judges ruled James' efforts higher, putting the 27-year-old - bronze medallist in Pyeongchang - top of the standings heading into the finale.

But James - wearing his trademark red 'boxing' mitts - slipped up on his third run, leaving the door wide open for Hirano, who competed in skateboarding at the Tokyo summer Olympics, to snatch the gold.