Winter Olympics

Great Britain's two-man bobsleigh crashed on the third run at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The sled, being driven by Brad Hall with Nick Gleeson as brakeman, turned over on corner 13 at the Yanqing Sliding Centre.

They walked away, apparently unhurt, and will be able to race the fourth run, providing they finish in the top 20.

Hall and Gleeson are also due to race in the four-man competition.

More to follow.