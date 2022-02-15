Winter Olympics: Team GB medal wait continues after Dave Ryding's 13th place

By Anna ThompsonBBC Sport in Beijing

Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Dave Ryding
Dave Ryding in the men's slalom in Beijing

Great Britain's hunt for a Winter Olympics medal continues after Dave Ryding finished 13th in the men's slalom in Beijing.

The 35-year-old was true to his pre-race stance of adopting aggressive tactics for a medal bid but a mistake in the first run left him out of podium contention.

France's Clement Noel claimed gold, Johannes Strolz took silver to add to his combined gold and Norway's Sebastian Voss-Solevag won bronze.

