From the section Winter Olympics

Dave Ryding in the men's slalom in Beijing

Great Britain's hunt for a Winter Olympics medal continues after Dave Ryding finished 13th in the men's slalom in Beijing.

The 35-year-old was true to his pre-race stance of adopting aggressive tactics for a medal bid but a mistake in the first run left him out of podium contention.

France's Clement Noel claimed gold, Johannes Strolz took silver to add to his combined gold and Norway's Sebastian Voss-Solevag won bronze.

More follows