Bruce Mouat's side have won three of their four matches so far

Great Britain's men's curlers defeated China 7-6 in the first of their two games on Sunday at the Winter Olympics.

Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, and Hammy McMillan took four in the second end and then a crucial three in the eighth for victory.

They return to face winless Denmark at 12:05 GMT, aiming to build on their record of three wins and one loss and second place in the standings.

Before that, Eve Muirhead's women's team also play Denmark at 06:05 GMT.

Mouat's side had Saturday off after bouncing back from defeat with a convincing win over Norway on Friday, and the British skip got his side off the mark in the second end by chipping a Chinese stone out to leave four of his own in the scoring zone.

Trailing 4-1 after two ends, Chinese skip Ma Xiuyue got his side back into the game with two in the fourth.

Britain opted to blank the next three ends, rather than score one, in order to retain last-stone advantage, and their patience finally paid off in the eighth.

China's last stone drifted through the house, and Mouat capitalised to roll in for three and a decisive 7-3 lead.

The Scottish quartet were able to restrict the Chinese to one with the hammer in the penultimate end, and were content to give up two in the last for a 7-6 win.

"We enjoyed that game," Mouat said. "It was different to other games we've played, there were a lot of hits.

"It was just nice to get that four in the second end. That kind of relaxed things and we knew we were in a good, confident position from there."

Elsewhere, reigning Olympic champions the United States suffered a third defeat in five matches, losing 10-5 to Canada, to further dent their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Each team plays nine matches in the round-robin stage with the top four advancing to the semis.