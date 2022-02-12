Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Russian teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva was training in Beijing on Sunday as she awaits her Winter Olympics fate.

The 15-year-old, who failed a drugs test in December, will hear on Monday if she can compete in the individual event in Beijing and if she is being stripped of team gold.

A hearing is set for Sunday at 12:30 GMT where a Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) panel will decide whether to suspend her, with the women's singles starting on Tuesday.

Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine after a test carried out at the Russian Figure Skating Championships on 25 December.

But it was only reported on 8 February, the day after she became the first female skater to land a quadruple jump at an Olympics to help the Russian Olympic Committee team win gold.

When the issue came to light, the medal ceremony was postponed at short notice.

The medals for the team event - in which the United States finished second, Japan third and Canada fourth - will not be awarded until the outcome of the hearing.

Trimetazidine is used in the prevention of angina attacks but is on the banned list because it is classed as a cardiac metabolic modulator and has been proven to improve physical efficiency.

Valieva is allowed to train after a successful challenge against her provisional suspension by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada).

She is the favourite to win and was flawless in training on Sunday, landing her quadruple jumps.

But the International Olympic Committee, World Anti Doping Agency and the International Skating Union (ISU) have now appealed to Cas against Rusada's decision to allow her to continue.

The Cas panel will consist of president Fabio Iudica of Italy and arbitrators Jeffrey Benz, of the United States, and Slovenian Vesna Bergant Rakocevic.

"The panel has issued procedural directions to the parties including the holding of a hearing by video conference on Sunday, 13 February at 8:30pm (Beijing time)," Cas said in a statement on Saturday.

It added: "Following the hearing, the panel will deliberate and prepare the arbitral award containing its decision. It is anticipated that the decision will be notified to the parties in the afternoon of Monday, 14 February."