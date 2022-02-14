Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Great Britain's men's curlers emerged from a nervy battle against Switzerland with a 6-5 win which keeps them on course for the semi-finals of the Winter Olympics.

Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan stayed cool to take victory with the last stone.

They stay second in the standings having won five and lost one of their six matches.

Britain have three matches left, with the top four going through.

Their next match is on Tuesday at 12:05 GMT against unbeaten world champions Sweden, where they will have the chance to go top of the table.

Before that, Eve Muirhead's women's team face a crucial match against Canada at midday on Monday as they aim to improve on their record of three wins and two losses.

Meanwhile, with the Swedish and Canada still to play, the men's match against the Swiss - who had won three and lost two of their games - took on vital importance.

Mouat's rink were in control at 5-3 heading into the ninth end, but twice missed chances to take out a Swiss stone, which allowed Benoit Schwarz to take two with his last and level the match at 5-5.

But Britain - world silver medallists and European champions - proved their mettle under pressure in the last end.

With the benefit of the hammer, Mouat was able to take out Schwarz's final draw to score the one they needed to clinch a fourth straight win.

"I made a silly mistake at nine and Benoit [Schwarz] made such a good one at 10, so it gives you nerves," Mouat told BBC Sport. "But I'm glad that when I'm feeling the nerves I can make the shots."

"We would have to win out to get top of the boar," the GB skip said of Tuesday's meeting with Sweden. "We've played Sweden hundreds of times but feel were playing well enough to win."