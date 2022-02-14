Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Katie Summerhayes is appearing at her third Winter Olympics

24th Winter Olympic Games Hosts: Beijing, China Dates : 4-20 February

Team GB's wait for a 2022 Winter Olympic medal goes on after freestyle skiers Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes finished short of the slopestyle podium.

Muir, 17, placed eighth in the final while 26-year-old Summerhayes - at her third Games - was ninth.

With just five days of the Games remaining, Great Britain are now projected to win just one medal.

The last time GB went home from a Winter Games empty-handed was 1992.

In the slopestyle final, Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud was crowned Olympic champion with a best score of 86.56, upgrading her silver from four years ago.

China's Eileen Gu took silver while Estonia's Kelly Sildaru won bronze.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Muir - whose best score of 71.30 came on her second run - said: "I'm definitely a bit disappointed.

"It's been an amazing experience, it's been awesome to ride with the girls and I've learnt so much."

"I don't think it even sunk in that I made finals and I still don't know if it has," Summerhayes - who finished with a best of 64.75 - said.

"I'm pretty stoked - I had a blast so that's what I'll take away. I've had such a good Games, probably the best one I've ever had."

Where could a Team GB medal come from?

Team GB won five medals at the last two Winter Olympics - in Sochi and Pyeongchang - but look set to fall way below that in Beijing.

Before the Games, UK Sport believed between three and seven medals could be won, but analysts Nielsen Gracenote predict only one will now go Team GB's way - a silver in men's curling.

Bruce Mouat's rink are currently second in the round-robin standings, having won five of their six matches so far. Mouat and partner Jen Dodds had been medal favourites in the mixed doubles event as reigning world champions, but finished fourth.

But where else could medals be won? All eyes will be on the Yanqing zone over the next few days, as alpine skier Dave Ryding takes to the snow and Brad Hall's four-man bobsleigh team takes to the ice.

On Wednesday, Ryding will look to build on his maiden World Cup gold with a slalom medal at what is his fourth Winter Olympics.

Then, come Saturday, Hall, Nick Gleeson, Greg Cackett and Taylor Lawrence will be eyeing the podium at the sliding centre, looking to add an Olympic medal to the three World Cup silvers they have already won this season.

In Zhangjiakou, freestyle skier Zoe Atkin will be keen to follow in her sister Izzy's footsteps on to the podium. Atkin - bronze medallist at the 2021 World Championships - goes in the halfpipe on Thursday and Friday, four years after her sibling won Team GB's first ever Olympic skiing medal.