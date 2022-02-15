Winter Olympics: Biathlon - Men's 4x7.5km Relay Results

RankCountryShooting PenaltiesFinish
1Norway1+71:19:50.2
2France0+9+27.4
3ROC2+6+45.3
4Germany1+9+1:04.3
5Sweden1+13+1:49.4
6Canada2+9+1:56.3
7Italy2+13+1:58.6
8Belarus2+11+1:59.0
9Ukraine4+12+3:41.3
10Austria2+8+3:41.7
11Slovenia0+10+4:19.4
12Switzerland1+8+4:22.1
13United States3+13+5:42.8
14Lithuania0+11+5:47.6
15Estonia2+12+6:13.4
16China2+11+6:37.3
17Finland4+14+7:07.5
18Bulgaria2+11+7:15.1
19Czech Republic4+14LAP
20Belgium0+8LAP
21Slovakia2+10LAP

