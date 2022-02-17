Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

24th Winter Olympic Games Hosts: Beijing, China Dates : 4-20 February

Kamila Valieva's controversial Winter Olympics ended in tears with a fourth-place finish after the 15-year-old fell multiple times in the free skate.

Russian Olympic Committee's Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova claimed gold and silver with Japan's Kaori Sakamoto taking the bronze medal.

Valieva, in the spotlight after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled she could compete in Beijing after a failed drugs test, sobbed while waiting for the score.

The skaters will now get their medals in an official ceremony.

The International Olympic Committee had said there would be no ceremony if Valieva came in the top three while the doping investigation was still ongoing.

