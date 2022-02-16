Winter Olympics: Cross Country Skiing - Women's Team Sprint Classic Results

Final

RankCountryTime Difference
1Germany22:09.85
2Sweden22:10.02+0.17
3ROC22:10.56+0.71
4Finland22:13.71+3.86
5United States22:22.78+12.93
6Austria22:55.25+45.40
7Switzerland23:02.09+52.24
8Norway23:15.28+1:05.43
9Poland23:48.01+1:38.16
10France24:04.92+1:55.07

Semi-final 1

RankCountryTime Difference
1Germany23:02.08Q
2United States23:06.11+4.03Q
3Austria23:08.34+6.26Q
4Switzerland23:30.86+28.78Q
5China23:43.93+41.85
6Canada24:03.72+1:01.64
7Slovenia24:10.14+1:08.06
8Australia25:13.42+2:11.34
9Ukraine25:46.04+2:43.96
10Croatia26:29.23+3:27.15
11Latvia26:46.26+3:44.18
Turkey
BelarusDNS

Semi-final 2

RankCountryTime Difference
1ROC23:00.47Q
2Finland23:00.82+0.35Q
3Sweden23:01.40+0.93Q
4Norway23:05.06+4.59Q
5France23:26.28+25.81LL
6Poland23:32.34+31.87LL
7Italy23:47.06+46.59
8Czech Republic23:55.59+55.12
9Estonia24:47.51+1:47.04
10Kazakhstan24:57.59+1:57.12
11South Korea26:55.52+3:55.05
Brazil
Greece
Lithuania

DNS: Did Not Start

LL: Lucky Loser

