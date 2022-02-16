Winter Olympics: Cross Country Skiing - Women's Team Sprint Classic Results
From the section Winter Olympics
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|Difference
|1
|Germany
|22:09.85
|2
|Sweden
|22:10.02
|+0.17
|3
|ROC
|22:10.56
|+0.71
|4
|Finland
|22:13.71
|+3.86
|5
|United States
|22:22.78
|+12.93
|6
|Austria
|22:55.25
|+45.40
|7
|Switzerland
|23:02.09
|+52.24
|8
|Norway
|23:15.28
|+1:05.43
|9
|Poland
|23:48.01
|+1:38.16
|10
|France
|24:04.92
|+1:55.07
Semi-final 1
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|Difference
|1
|Germany
|23:02.08
|Q
|2
|United States
|23:06.11
|+4.03
|Q
|3
|Austria
|23:08.34
|+6.26
|Q
|4
|Switzerland
|23:30.86
|+28.78
|Q
|5
|China
|23:43.93
|+41.85
|6
|Canada
|24:03.72
|+1:01.64
|7
|Slovenia
|24:10.14
|+1:08.06
|8
|Australia
|25:13.42
|+2:11.34
|9
|Ukraine
|25:46.04
|+2:43.96
|10
|Croatia
|26:29.23
|+3:27.15
|11
|Latvia
|26:46.26
|+3:44.18
|Turkey
|Belarus
|DNS
Semi-final 2
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|Difference
|1
|ROC
|23:00.47
|Q
|2
|Finland
|23:00.82
|+0.35
|Q
|3
|Sweden
|23:01.40
|+0.93
|Q
|4
|Norway
|23:05.06
|+4.59
|Q
|5
|France
|23:26.28
|+25.81
|LL
|6
|Poland
|23:32.34
|+31.87
|LL
|7
|Italy
|23:47.06
|+46.59
|8
|Czech Republic
|23:55.59
|+55.12
|9
|Estonia
|24:47.51
|+1:47.04
|10
|Kazakhstan
|24:57.59
|+1:57.12
|11
|South Korea
|26:55.52
|+3:55.05
|Brazil
|Greece
|Lithuania
DNS: Did Not Start
LL: Lucky Loser