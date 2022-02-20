Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

A heady mix of spectacular action has been served up at Beijing 2022.

There have been twists, turns and tumbles as almost 3,000 athletes from 91 nations competed.

After 109 gold medals were won, what are the key stats from this Winter Olympics? BBC Sport and Nielsen Gracenote take a look...

Norway top table again

For the second Winter Games in a row, Norway have finished top of the medal table, with an Olympic record of 16 golds. They won medals in nine of the 15 sports at Beijing.

Germany finished second again, while hosts China had their best ever Games.

Great Britain

This is Great Britain's lowest tally at a Winter Games since 2010. They finish 19th overall in the medal table, thanks to women's curling gold and men's curling silver.

Despite that, GB have now won gold at each of the past four Winter Olympics - a new record for them, beating the three Olympics in a row between 1976 and 1984.

The women's curling team gold follows Amy Williams' skeleton gold in 2010 and Lizzy Yarnold's back-to-back medals in the same discipline in 2014 and 2018.

Women have won all of Britain's Winter Olympic golds since 1984. The last man to win gold for Great Britain was Christopher Dean, who won alongside Jayne Torvill.

Great Britain - Winter Olympic medals Year Gold Silver Bronze Total 1992 0 0 0 0 1994 0 0 2 2 1998 0 0 1 1 2002 1 0 1 2 2006 0 1 0 1 2010 1 0 0 1 2014 1 1 3 5 2018 1 0 4 5 2022 1 1 0 2

The Russian Olympic Committee

Athletes representing the Russian Olympic Committee finished with 32 medals, consisting of six golds, 12 silvers and 14 bronze.

It is the best haul of any Russian or Soviet team at a Winter Games.

However, they finished only ninth overall in the medals table. The only teams containing Russian athletes that have not been in the top five of a final medal table are Russia in 2010, the Olympic Athletes from Russia in 2018 and this year's team.

Hosts China

China's previous best position in the medal table was their seventh-place finish at Vancouver in 2010.

"China did not increase its medal total by as much as most of the recent host nations have, winning only 67% more than in the Games prior to hosting," Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Nielsen's Gracenote, says.

"However, gold medals improved from one to nine and were 80% higher than China's previous best of five.

"The only hosts since 1988 to have improved their highest number of Winter Olympic gold medals by more than China's 80% are Japan (1998) and Canada (2010) whose best gold total went up by 400% and 100% respectively."

Medals for Winter Olympic hosts Year Host G S B Table 1994 Norway 10 11 5 2nd 1998 Japan 5 1 4 7th 2002 USA 10 13 11 3rd 2006 Italy 5 0 6 9th 2010 Canada 14 7 5 1st 2014 Russia 11 9 9 1st 2018 S Korea 5 8 4 7th 2022 China 9 4 2 3rd

Best of the rest

New Zealand won their first ever Winter Olympics gold medal when Zoi Sadowski-Synnott triumphed in the women's snowboard slopestyle.

Nico Porteous then doubled their tally a day later in the ski halfpipe.

Speed skater Bart Swings gave Belgium their first gold for 74 years, while Germany claimed gold in all six of the luge and skeleton events.

Japan won 18 medals, surpassing their previous best of 13 in Pyeongchang, while Italy's 17 gave them their best Winters return since 1994, when they won 20.

Bo most successful athlete in Beijing

Johannes Thingnes Bo's victory in the men's mass-start biathlon steered Norway to their record-breaking 15th gold medal in Beijing.

He finished with four golds and a bronze, making him one of only three biathletes to win five medals at an Olympics.

Bo is also the second person to win four gold medals at a Winter Olympics and the first to do so since US speedskater Eric Heiden won five golds in 1980.

Compatriot Marte Olsbu Roiseland also departs with five medals - three golds and two bronze - while Quentin Fillon Maillet claimed two golds and three silvers for France.

Russian Alexander Bolshunov won a medal in each of the five events he competed in, and now has nine Olympic medals to his name.

Experience v youth

"Just over 40% of the medals awarded at the Beijing Olympics were given to competitors aged 25 to 29," Gleave says.

"The 20-24-year-olds won just under 24% of medals and 30-to-34-year-olds picked up over 26%, while 36 medals went to veteran athletes aged 35 or over."

American snowboarder Nick Baumgartner, 40, was the oldest gold medallist after he and Lindsey Jacobellis won the mixed snowboard cross.

The 15-year-old Kamila Valieva was the youngest medal winner when she won figure skating team gold alongside her Russian compatriots. The medals have yet to be awarded after it emerged Valieva had failed a drugs test before the Games.

Fellow Russian figure skater Anna Shcherbakova was the youngest gold medal winner in an individual event, while 18-year-old Chinese freestyle skier Eileen Gu became the ninth teenager to win two gold medals at a Winter Olympics and the sixth teenager to win three medals at a Games.

World records

Suzanne Schulting won gold in the 1,000m and 3,000m relay in Beijing, as well as 500m silver and 1500m bronze

Friday, 11 February proved to be a good day for breaking records.

Dutch short-track speed skater Suzanne Schulting broke the 1,000m world record in the quarter-final, clocking one minute 26.514 seconds. She would go on to win gold later that day.

Swedish speed skater Nils van der Poel broke the world record that he set last year when he won men's 10,000m gold in 12:30.74.

Sports specialists

There were 15 disciplines across seven sports in Beijing, with some countries dominating in certain areas.

"The Netherlands (speedskating), Switzerland (alpine skiing), France (biathlon), South Korea (short track), Finland (cross country skiing) and Slovenia (ski jumping) all won at least 50% of their medals at Beijing 2022 in one sport," Gleave says.

"Biathlete Quentin Fillon Maillet was responsible for 36% of France's medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

"Germany are also worth a mention for their reliance on the three sliding sports of bobsleigh, luge and skeleton which contributed 16 of the country's 27 medals [59%] and nine of the 12 golds [75%]."