Winter Olympics: Skier Valentyna Kaminska suspended after fails doping test in Beijing

Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Valentyna Kaminska
Valentyna Kaminska also competed at the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics

Ukrainian cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska has been provisionally suspended after failing a doping test at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The 34-year-old tested positive for an anabolic steroid and two other banned substances, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said.

Kaminska is the second athlete to test positive in Beijing after Alpine skier Hossein Saveh-Shemshaki.

The Iranian was provisionally suspended last week.

Kaminska has taken part in three events at the Winter Olympics.

She finished 79th in the women's 10-kilometre classic event, 70th in the women's sprint free qualifications and 18th as part of the Ukrainian team in the 4x5km relay.

The Winter Olympics have been clouded by the case of Kamila Valieva, who is being allowed to compete despite testing positive for banned angina drug trimetazidine before the Games.

Top Stories

Featured

  • Sweepers guide a curling stone into the 'house'

    How to get into curling - an intricate, tactical back-and-forth game on a sheet of ice, accessible to all ages.

  • Synchronised ice skating

    How to get into ice skating - find a rink near you and start gliding across the ice.

  • Ashley Tait; Csanad Virag

    Learn how to get involved in ice hockey to put your skating and hand-eye co-ordination to the test.

  • Dad and daughter skiing

    How to get into skiing - a full-body workout, guaranteed to get you fitter, with slopes and centres across the UK.

  • Elite League

    Latest news and results from the official site.

More from the Winter Olympics

Elsewhere on the BBC