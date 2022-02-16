Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

By Katie Falkingham BBC Sport in Zhangjiakou

Zoe Atkin is a World Championship bronze medallist in the halfpipe

Freestyle skier Zoe Atkin qualified in fourth place for Friday's halfpipe final - raising hopes of a maiden Team GB medal at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Atkin, 19, put down a best run of 86.75 as she made her Games debut - four years after older sister Izzy won GB's first Olympic medal on skis.

China's favourite Eileen Gu topped qualification with a best of 95.50.

GB's Gus Kenworthy is in men's qualifying action from 04:30 GMT.