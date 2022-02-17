Winter Olympics: Men's curling team guarantee Great Britain silver medal at least

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland in Beijing

24th Winter Olympic Games
Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
Great Britain have their first medal of the Winter Olympics after the men's curling team defeated the United States 8-4 in a nail-biting semi-final to guarantee at least silver.

Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan stole one in the penultimate end and held out.

The Scottish quartet will play Sweden for gold at 06:05 GMT on Saturday.

Thirteen days in, it ends concerns the British team might finish without a medal for the first time since 1992.

Eve Muirhead's women's side will have the chance to replicate the men's achievement when they play Sweden at 06:05 on Friday.

"The last two weeks for myself has been a bit of a rollercoaster," Mouat told BBC Sport.

"I'm just so excited to share this with the guys and that celebration at the end was just pure elation - I don't think I can sum it up any other way."

Having flown through the round-robin section with eight wins and just one defeat, Great Britain were favourites to move through to the gold-medal game.

But they were up against the defending champions and skip John Shuster, who has a habit of performing on the big occasion, as he did four years ago when winning a shock gold.

That feat looked on again when the USA stole two in just the second end, but Britain immediately took three back to settle early nerves.

Another two followed in the fifth end for a 5-4 lead at the halfway point, and then it was all about Mouat and his team holding their nerve.

The next three ends were blank as the game became cagey, but crucially in the ninth end Mouat produced a terrific draw to steal one and increase the lead to two heading into the final end.

And in the last, Shuster could not produce the miracle shot for two that would have rescued his side.

Instead, the British side will at least emulate the achievement of Dave Murdoch's rink in 2014 by securing silver - and have the chance to upgrade to gold.

"I'm excited to play that game," Mouat added. "We've got a day off tomorrow but just looking forward to hopefully going for that gold. I'm shaking."

GB 'so impressive' - analysis

Rhona Howie, Olympic curling gold medallist on BBC TV

Great Britain have trained so hard as a team, they work well together. They don't argue with each other, they discuss shots and come to an opinion they're all happy with.

Everything is just so impressive with this young team.

  • Comment posted by Lochwinnoch, today at 15:24

    I know it sounds old fashioned but it’s still possible to be both proudly Scottish and British when things like this occur. Well done to the curlers who happen to be Scottish but are representing all of us in the UK. I would feel just as delighted if they were Northern Irish, English or Welsh. Getting to the semi-final is great for all of us.

  • Comment posted by unknown, today at 15:06

    Well done boys. What drama. Simply stunning. You have inspired many young kids. Go get that gold medal!!!🔥

    • Reply posted by LockStockBringo, today at 15:19

      LockStockBringo replied:
      Inspired Scottish kids perhaps, there's a load of curling rinks up there, I think there's two in all of England!

  • Comment posted by Iain McGowan, today at 15:17

    All the folk criticising, or putting the Curling Team down (or the whole Olympic Team down) have likely never done anything of merit .....Well done to the lads today, and good luck to Eve and her team on Friday!

    • Reply posted by K-Dogg, today at 15:22

      K-Dogg replied:
      You're right, we probably haven't, but then we also haven't had central government funding or lottery money to achieve nothing of any merit. Those in Team GB for the most part have, so yes, I think we are justified in criticism of a disappointing medal tally at these games.

  • Comment posted by nerdingitout2k10, today at 15:02

    Well it’s always nice to beat the Yanks. Good job!

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 15:14

      twinprime replied:
      Yeah - that British inferiority complex in regard to the Americans really does need an occasional turn about. Seriously, get over it - it embarrasses you.

  • Comment posted by benwinter365, today at 15:04

    You love to see it.

    So much focus.

    Go for gold.

  • Comment posted by xenosys2005, today at 15:11

    The men this year look like the real deal. Euro champs, World Runners-up, now OGs Finalists (at least). Proper outfit.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 15:06

    Tough game, tough luck (in the kindest possible way) USA. Enthralling match from both sides. Phew! Well done, the lads; let's hope the lassies can follow suit!

  • Comment posted by WeeMalky, today at 15:22

    Well done Team GB Men. Fingers crossed for the Women now too.

    For those of you just on here to post negatively, if you don't like it, don't watch it, and keep your sad little angry man comments to yourself.

    • Reply posted by george, today at 15:45

      george replied:
      Here here

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 15:11

    Well done lads. Winning despite the opposition gamesmanship. Class usually succeeds.

    • Reply posted by SuperCoolFunHappyGuy, today at 15:20

      SuperCoolFunHappyGuy replied:
      I missed everything up until the 9th end, what did USA team do?

  • Comment posted by team UEFA, today at 15:14

    The skeleton was disappointing, but the mens curling gold would be perfect. Whatever the result (min 4th and 2nd) - fabulous curling for team GB. Long may it continue

  • Comment posted by Bartsnotsobright, today at 15:14

    Well played Bruce and the team. Pretty much in control from the 3rd end on and thoroughly deserved it. American team like to be pretty vocal so nice to see them being quietened by being outplayed.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 15:08

    Really enjoyable stuff, congrats.
    Good commentary also, and Hazel Irvine a brilliant presenter.

  • Comment posted by sportsfan, today at 15:09

    Fully deserved too they played really well

    It was an enjoyable match to watch

  • Comment posted by Walt78, today at 15:07

    Brilliant work gentlemen. No matter what happens from here Britain is very proud.

  • Comment posted by rangers, today at 15:13

    Absolutely proud off everyone of you laddies ,now go and bring Team GB gold . Kilts haggis and Union Jacks Guys .

    • Reply posted by BillCo14, today at 15:39

      BillCo14 replied:
      Just remember that Scotland gave the world two of the oldest games currently played at world level - curling and golf. The other common factor is the true sportsmanship and intrinsic honesty in the playing of games games.

      I think a wee wave of the Saltire and a blast of Scotland the Brave on the pipes are in order..

  • Comment posted by ESCO, today at 15:04

    Good to see GB win a medal ; we were skating on thin ice as to whether we would go home without one....

  • Comment posted by arab87, today at 15:03

    The boys done good

  • Comment posted by Victortoo, today at 15:03

    Great Drama, well done boys!

  • Comment posted by justincfc, today at 15:45

    Well done team GB. Another positive note is the russian drug cheat coming 4th. Perhaps there is a God after all

  • Comment posted by KezC, today at 15:39

    What a great team the GB men are. Glad they beat the bolshie USA team, their skip had completely the wrong attitude and deserved to be beaten.

