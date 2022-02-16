From the section Winter Olympics

Cross Country

Rank Country Time Time Behind 1 Norway 50:45.1 0 2 Germany 51:40.0 +54.9 3 Japan 51:40.3 +55.2 4 Austria 51:44.7 +59.6 5 France 53:00.1 +2:15.0 6 United States 53:07.1 +2:22.0 7 Czech Republic 53:10.6 +2:25.5 8 Finland 53:24.1 +2:39.0 9 Italy 57:07.0 +6:21.9 10 China 01:04:35.1 +13:50.0

Ski jumping round

Rank Country Total points Time behind 1 AUT 475.4 0:00 2 NOR 469.4 +0:08 3 GER 467.0 +0:11 4 JPN 466.6 +0:12 5 FRA 410.0 +1:27 6 CZE 403.7 +1:36 7 USA 387.1 +1:58 8 FIN 385.1 +2:00 9 ITA 320.1 +3:27 10 CHN 184.7 +6:28