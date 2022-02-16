Winter Olympics: Nordic Combined - Team Gundersen LH/4x5km Results

From the section Winter Olympics

Cross Country

RankCountryTimeTime Behind
1Norway50:45.10
2Germany51:40.0+54.9
3Japan51:40.3+55.2
4Austria51:44.7+59.6
5France53:00.1+2:15.0
6United States53:07.1+2:22.0
7Czech Republic53:10.6+2:25.5
8Finland53:24.1+2:39.0
9Italy57:07.0+6:21.9
10China01:04:35.1+13:50.0

Ski jumping round

RankCountryTotal pointsTime behind
1AUT475.40:00
2NOR469.4+0:08
3GER467.0+0:11
4JPN466.6+0:12
5FRA410.0+1:27
6CZE403.7+1:36
7USA387.1+1:58
8FIN385.1+2:00
9ITA320.1+3:27
10CHN184.7+6:28

Detailed results for each team member are available on the Beijing 2022 websiteexternal-link.

