Winter Olympics: Nordic Combined - Team Gundersen LH/4x5km Results
From the section Winter Olympics
Cross Country
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|Time Behind
|1
|Norway
|50:45.1
|0
|2
|Germany
|51:40.0
|+54.9
|3
|Japan
|51:40.3
|+55.2
|4
|Austria
|51:44.7
|+59.6
|5
|France
|53:00.1
|+2:15.0
|6
|United States
|53:07.1
|+2:22.0
|7
|Czech Republic
|53:10.6
|+2:25.5
|8
|Finland
|53:24.1
|+2:39.0
|9
|Italy
|57:07.0
|+6:21.9
|10
|China
|01:04:35.1
|+13:50.0
Ski jumping round
|Rank
|Country
|Total points
|Time behind
|1
|AUT
|475.4
|0:00
|2
|NOR
|469.4
|+0:08
|3
|GER
|467.0
|+0:11
|4
|JPN
|466.6
|+0:12
|5
|FRA
|410.0
|+1:27
|6
|CZE
|403.7
|+1:36
|7
|USA
|387.1
|+1:58
|8
|FIN
|385.1
|+2:00
|9
|ITA
|320.1
|+3:27
|10
|CHN
|184.7
|+6:28
Detailed results for each team member are available on the Beijing 2022 website.