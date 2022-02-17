Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

It was "chilling" to see the "cold" way distraught 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva was treated by her coach on Thursday and raises concerns for the future, said International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.