Winter Olympics: Finland beat Slovakia to reach first ice hockey final in 16 years

24th Winter Olympic Games
Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
Finland reached their first men's Olympic ice hockey final in 16 years after a 2-0 victory over Slovakia.

Sakari Manninen scored the opener in the first period for Finland, who have never won the gold medal.

Harri Pesonen scored into an empty net to seal the win late on after Slovakia netminder Patrik Rybar joined their attack in search for an equaliser.

They will face the Russian Olympic Committee, the defending champions, or Sweden in Sunday's gold medal match.

The Fins had beaten Slovakia 6-2 in their tournament opener but this was a much closer affair, with Manninen's opener one of a few scoring chances in the opening period.

The rest of game was then dominated by the two netminders, with Slovakia's Rybar making 25 saves, while Harri Sateri made 28 to earn the shutout for Finland.

While they have never claimed Olympic gold Finland, the number two-ranked team in the world, have claimed a medal in three of the past four Games, including silver in Turin in 2006.

