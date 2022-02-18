Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Great Britain's men's Olympic curling final against Sweden on Saturday will now start 45 minutes later after an appeal by European broadcasters.

The match, in which Team GB will seek what could be a first gold of the 2022 Games, has moved to 06:45 GMT, and is live in the UK on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Organisers agreed to a request from broadcasters, including the BBC, to alter the original start time of 06:00.

Britain secured a place in the final by beating the USA 8-4 on Thursday.

The team, led by skip Bruce Mouat, guaranteed Britain's first medal of the Games with their semi-final victory.

The women's bronze medal game will remain at its original start time of 12:05 GMT on Saturday.

Great Britain has won curling gold twice before at the Winter Olympics. The men did so in 1924 - with the medals upgraded from demonstration status to official golds in 2006 - while the women were champions in 2002.