Gus Kenworthy landed on the edge of the halfpipe during his second run

Team GB's Gus Kenworthy was eighth in his last Olympic final as his freestyle skiing career came to an end.

The 30-year-old fell on both his first and second runs, the latter a huge hit on the ledge of the halfpipe.

New Zealand's Nico Porteous won the freeski halfpipe gold with 93.00, ahead of Americans David Wise and Alex Ferreira who took silver and bronze.

Kenworthy won slopestyle silver for the US in 2014, but switched to Britain, the country of his birth, in 2019.

"Thank you for everything skiing," he said after his last run scored 71.25.

"This sport and the Olympics and competing on a professional level has changed my life in ways I could have never imagined. I grew up in a town of 2,000 people, 48 kids in my graduating class," said Kenworthy.

"I'm gay. I felt like I just didn't fit in in sport, and to be out and proud, competing at the Olympics and all of the opportunities that have come my way since the Olympics, I couldn't be more thankful. I know that there's an expiration date and I'm at that date."

Speaking to BBC Sport, he added: "Skiing has meant the whole world to me. I started doing this when I was three years old. My mum and I learned together. She was 41, she used to sing to me on the chairlift and I would take naps on her lap. She would wake me up at the top and we would do another run.

"All of my best friends I have made through this sport. Having an Olympic medal has opened up so many opportunities for me so I am eternally indebted to this sport and I feel so grateful to be able to be a part of it and compete at three Olympic Games with this one for GB on behalf of my mum. I love you mum."