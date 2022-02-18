Winter Olympics: Great Britain's men have to settle for curling silver as Sweden take gold

Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Breaking news
24th Winter Olympic Games
Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
Great Britain's men's curlers had to settle for Olympic silver as Sweden triumphed 5-4 in a nerve-shredding final to claim gold.

Bruce Mouat's team took a compelling match to an extra end, but Sweden were able to use their last-stone advantage to score one.

Mouat's final shot to try and force a steal did not come off and left Swedish skip Niklas Edin celebrating victory.

It means Britain's 98-year wait for a men's curling gold medal continues.

However, the women's side have the chance to win their competition when they face Japan at 01:05 GMT on Sunday.

Comments

Join the conversation

53 comments

  • Comment posted by Billy, today at 10:05

    Good run and a good match to finish

    Looking forward to the lassies match now

  • Comment posted by colinnicholson, today at 10:05

    First medal for GB…Nicola will be pleased

  • Comment posted by chinaroad, today at 10:05

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by nucky, today at 10:05

    They need a few English lads for strength in depth.
    They lacked diversity.

  • Comment posted by DanSmart, today at 10:05

    Enjoy the curling, but prefer the skiing, ice hockey, skating, cross country…… about every other Olympic event that gets a fraction of the coverage of curling…… lol

  • Comment posted by An independent England, today at 10:05

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by bogbot, today at 10:05

    This whole games has been a near complete failure for GB.

  • Comment posted by Pukki Party, today at 10:05

    Take the silver. Great effort.

  • Comment posted by Potts1227, today at 10:04

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by VoiceofReason, today at 10:04

    Good effort but not point trying to sugarcoat it. Dissapointing for the players and the fans.

  • Comment posted by jh51, today at 10:04

    Surely we can get a better commentator than Cram, someone who has actually played the game, oh sorry it’s a case of BBC jobs for the boys, yet again

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 10:04

    The fact they took that Swedish side to an extra end is an achievement in itself.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 10:04

    Unlucky Scotland Plucky losers again! 👏

  • Comment posted by Kingsman, today at 10:03

    Well played. Silver is still great!

  • Comment posted by Iain Wood, today at 10:03

    Fair play to Sweden and Niklas Edin in particular (he is definitely the GOAT) but Bruce and the boys should be very proud and not get too down - they are very young and will have many more chances to get gold. Putting it in perspective that was Edwin's 4th Olympics and his first win! 👏👏👏🥌🥌🥌🥈🥈🥈

    • Reply posted by Iain Wood, today at 10:05

      Iain Wood replied:
      Edin's (predictive text 🙄🙄🙈🙈)

  • Comment posted by pegdan, today at 10:03

    Curling, the new cure for insomniacs

    • Reply posted by grandgeca, today at 10:04

      grandgeca replied:
      7am?

  • Comment posted by ShaunB, today at 10:02

    Is it too difficult though to keep a final on the same channel for the duration?!?!? Anytime the BBC manage to blag their way to get some sport they always find some way to ruin it.

    • Reply posted by Woodie, today at 10:05

      Woodie replied:
      BBC tv just don't do sport anymore. Presumably it doesn't fit their agenda.

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 10:01

    Still a great achievement, but how can you say "win silver after losing final". You would never write "win a runners up medal after losing cup final".

    • Reply posted by tigersimon, today at 10:05

      tigersimon replied:
      You have to beat others to get into the final, so in that way you win silver.

  • Comment posted by Murrayfield, today at 10:01

    Missed by a ba' hair, there will be another time. Good match. Sweden were never pushovers.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 10:01

    fantastic game to watch well done both teams, down to millimetres in the end

