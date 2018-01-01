Winter-sports

Liverpool's Gomez out of Champions League final & World CupFootball
The promotion story of GB Ice Hockey
Great Britain men return to ice hockey's elite level for the first time since 1994 after beating Hungary in Budapest.
Ben Bowns says it was the 'best feeling ever' as Great Britain's men secured promotion back to ice hockey's elite level.
Winter Paralympics
9-18 March, Pyeongchang, South Korea
Follow the story of Katie Ormerod's path to her Olympic dream, only for her to crash out just hours before the Games started.
The big names lived up to the hype when their moment arrived, but what of the unexpected stars of Pyeongchang 2018?
Two skaters received identical scores in the women's figure skating final - and another compared her routine to a talent show audition
Nine months of cancer treatment, two surgeries, three weeks of training - Bibian Mentel-Spee's Winter Paralympic gold came against the odds.
Few rated the Garlic Girls at first, but the team could win a medal and South Koreans are loving it.
Lena Schroeder plays para ice hockey for Team Norway and is the only woman on the ice at the Winter Paralympics
