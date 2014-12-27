The last Ski Sunday of the series comes from Chamonix. Ed and Graham present from what is arguably the extreme sport capital of Europe, which plays host to the historic Kandahar races, including the iconic men's downhill.

Jenny Jones also reports from the Winter Youth Olympics in Lillehammer.

And we hear from British snowboarder Sascha Hamm, who spends his week working in a London office but competes on the Freeride World Tour at weekends.

This is a live BBC Two stream starting at 17:15 GMT.

Available to UK users only.