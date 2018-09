Ben Cavet, from Crowborough in Sussex, wears a head camera to give a view of the mogul slopes at the French resort of Tignes in the Alps.

The 18-year-old has taken French citizenship to chase his dream of Olympic glory as he has not recieved funding from UK Sport.

Cavet, who is the reigning French mogul champion, now lives full-time in the Alps to train with the French national ski team.

