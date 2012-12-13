Skiing calendar

SKIING



January 2017

20th - 22nd FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Zakopane, Poland.

20th - 21st FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Zao, Japan.

20th - 22nd FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kitzbuhel, Austria.

21st - 22nd FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, Chaux-Neuve, France.

21st - 22nd FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany.

21st - 22nd FIS Cross Country World Cup, Ulricehamn, Sweden.

24th FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Schladming, Austria.

24th FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kronplatz, Italy.

27th - 29th FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, Seefeld, Austria.

27th - 29th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Willingen, Germany.

28th - 29th FIS Cross Country World Cup, Falun, Sweden.

28th - 29th FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Cortina d`Ampezzo, Italy.

28th - 29th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Rasnov, Roumania.

28th - 29th FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany.

31st FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Stockholm, Sweden.



February 2017

3rd - 5th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Oberstdorf, Germany.

3rd - 5th FIS Cross Country World Cup, PyeongChang, South Korea.

4th - 5th FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, PyeongChang, South Korea.

4th - 5th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Hinzenbach, Austria.

6th - 19th FIS Alpine World Ski Championships 2017, St Moritz, Switzerland.

10th - 11th FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, Sapporo, Japan.

10th - 12th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Sapporo, Japan.

11th - 12th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Llubno, Slovakia.

14th - 16th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, PyeongChang, South Korea.

18th - 19th FIS Cross Country World Cup, Otepaa, Estonia.

22nd - 23rd FIS Cross Country World Cup, Lahti, Finland.

23rd - 26th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Lahti, Finland.

25th - 26th FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kvitfjell, Norway.

25th - 26th FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

25th - 26th FIS Cross Country World Cup, Lahti, Finland.

26th FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, Lahti, Finland.

28th - 5th March FIS Cross Country World Cup, Lahti, Finland.



March 2017

1st FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, Lahti, Finland.

1st - 2nd FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Lahti, Finland.

3rd FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, Lahti, Finland.

4th - 5th FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Jeongseon, South Korea.

4th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Lahti, Finland.

4th - 5th FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

8th FIS Cross Country World Cup, Drammen, Norway.

10th - 11th FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Squaw Valley, United States of America.

10th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Oslo, Norway.

11th - 12th FIS Cross Country World Cup, Oslo, Norway.

13th - 14th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Lillehammer, Norway.

15th - 19th FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Aspen, United States of America.

15th - 16th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Trondheim, Norway.

15th FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, Trondheim, Norway.

16th FIS Cross Country World Cup, Tyumen, Russia.

17th - 19th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Vikersund, Norway.

18th - 19th FIS Cross Country World Cup.

18th - 19th FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, Schonach, Germany.

23rd - 26th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Planica, Slovenia.

24th FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, Lahti, Finland.



