Ski Sunday back on the slopes

Ski Sunday returns to BBC Two and the Red Button on Sunday, 13 January, with Graham Bell and Ed Leigh presenting all the thrills and excitement of the men's and women's downhill tour.

Graham and Ed are joined by Olympic skeleton gold medallist Amy Williams as they also look ahead to some of the British hopefuls for medals at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

This season also sees extensive coverage of World Cup races and the World Championships in Schladming, plus Ski Sunday Extra on the Red Button.

Available to UK users only

