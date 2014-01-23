BBC Sport - Sochi 2014: Kristan Bromley & Shelley Rudman lean on experience
Skeleton pair lean on experience
- From the section Winter Sports
Team GB skeleton medal hopefuls Shelley Rudman and Kristan Bromley say their previous Olympic experience will hold them in good stead at Sochi 2014.
Rudman, the reigning world champion, enters her third winter games having won a silver medal at Turin in 2006.
Bromley, heading to his fourth Olympics, has 20 years experience in the sport and is a medal hope for Team GB.