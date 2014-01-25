Britain's skeleton World Cup champion Lizzy Yarnold shares her Olympic hopes with BBC Sport's Nick Hope, but admits that nerves are never far away.

The 25-year-old from Sevenoaks "can't wait" for the Olympic competition in Sochi and promises to "give it everything".

Yarnold will be looking to follow in the footsteps of 2010 Olympic champion Amy Williams, whilst facing stiff competition from team-mate Shelley Rudman.

