Kjetil Jansrud blows a 3.16 second lead to give Austrian Marcel Hirscher gold in the Alpine combined gold at the World Championships in Colorado.

When Ondrej Bank was disqualified for straddling a gate, Hirscher moved up from 31st to 30th which allowed him to go first in the afternoon slalom session,

Hirscher took advantage of a rut-free course to finish in a combined time of 2 minutes, 36.10 seconds which Jansrud failed to match finishing 0.19 seconds behind.