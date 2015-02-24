First Para-snowboard bronze for Britain's Ben Moore

A chance meeting with a member of Canada's para-snowboard team introduced Moore to competitive action.

Ben Moore won Britain's first Para-Snowboard World Championship medal with bronze in Tuesday's snowboard-cross event in La Molina, Spain.

The 28-year-old from Plymouth went into the event as the World Cup leader in the upper limb impairment category but lost out to Italy's Manuel Pozzerle in the head-to-head semi-final.

But he recovered to beat American Fatu Matagi and secure a medal.

"Fell in the semi-final but managed to win the small final," Moore tweeted.

"Thanks for the fun and making an amazing course."

Moore and team-mate Owen Pick, who finished out of the medals in the below-the-knee category, will both be back in action again in Saturday's banked slalom competition.