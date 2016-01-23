Para-snowboarders head for X Games

BBC Sport meets GB adaptive snowboarders Owen Pick and Ben Moore, who will compete in the X Games this week.

Pick had his right leg amputated below the knee after being injured in an explosion while serving in the Army while Moore lost the use of his arm after a motorcycle accident.

Para-snowboard made its debut at the Sochi Winter Paralympics in 2014 and more categories have been added for the PyeongChang Games in 2018.

The X Games will take place in Colorado between 28-31 January.

