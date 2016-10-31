Media playback is not supported on this device Joel Fearon targets world championships in both bobsleigh and sprinting in 2017

Sochi Winter Olympian Joel Fearon is targeting a world championship double in 2017 by winning medals in both bobsleigh and athletics.

Fearon, who switched from athletics to bobsleigh in 2012, became the joint third-fastest Briton over 100m by running 9.96 secs in July.

However, bobsleigh will remain his main focus leading into the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Fearon will join 11 others in the GB bobsleigh World Cup squad this season.

The Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships are set to take place in Sochi, Russia, from 16-25 February, with the World Athletics Championships in London from 4-13 August 2017.

Fearon is joined in the squad by 2004 Olympic relay champion Mark Lewis-Francis - in his second season in the sport - with Lamin Deen and Bruce Tasker named as lead pilots.

Beijing Olympic sprinter and Commonwealth champion Montell Douglas has joined the women's programme, with Mica McNeill the lead pilot.

"To be able to recruit another top British athlete in Montell less than a year after Mark Lewis-Francis joined the programme is a huge boost - as is keeping hold of Joel after his stunning summer on the athletics track," said GB performance director Gary Anderson.

"Joel and Montell have their hearts set on an Olympic medal and they are convinced they can achieve that aim with us in 2018."

Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold returns from her year-long sabbatical to lead a four-strong British Skeleton squad into this season's World Cup campaign.

The 28-year-old won the British selection trials earlier this month in her first event since March 2015.

"I'm really excited to be back," said Yarnold. "The year off did me the world of good and I'm pleased with how my pre-season has gone so far."

She is joined by Laura Deas on the women's team, with Dom Parsons and Jack Thomas on the men's World Cup programme.

The first Skeleton and Bobsleigh World Cup event of the season takes place in Whistler, Canada, from 2-3 December.